Fighting along border of Tigray region shatters ceasefire

The UN, EU and US are all calling for restraint now, after Ethiopian government forces and Tigrayan rebels resumed fighting following a five month-long ceasefire. Both sides are accusing each other of violating that truce. And as always, civilians trapped in the middle are at risk of feeling the worst effects of the conflict. Let's take a look. #tigray #ceasefire #ethiopia