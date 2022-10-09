WORLD
2 MIN READ
Qatar population surges 13.2 percent ahead of FIFA World Cup
With the sporting world's biggest event beginning next month, some 370,000 additional people have joined Gulf country's workforce.
Qatar population surges 13.2 percent ahead of FIFA World Cup
Hosting the World Cup is expected to put pressure on Qatar's infrastructure, hospitality and security sector. / AP Archive
October 9, 2022

Qatar's population has surged by 13.2 percent over the last year as the tiny Gulf Arab state recruits thousands of overseas workers ahead of hosting the soccer World Cup next month.

The wealthy gas producer's population stood at 2.94 million after some 370,000 additional people moved to Qatar over the last year, based on data collected in September and released by Qatar's statistics authority last week.

Migrant workers and other foreigners make up the majority of the country's population while Qatari nationals number around 380,000.

World Cup organisers face a personnel shortage as Qatar prepares to receive an estimated 1.2 million visitors during soccer's largest event.

Hosting the World Cup is expected to put pressure on its infrastructure, hospitality and security sector.

READ MORE:Qatar World Cup final stadium tested with first sellout crowd

$229 billion infrastructure investment

Hotel operator Accor is recruiting 12,000 temporary overseas employees to operate 65,000 rooms in apartments and homes serving as temporary fan housing.

Qatar has an agreement with Türkiye to provide more than 3,000 riot police and Pakistan has also agreed to deploy troops to Qatar during the tournament.

Qatar has built expressways, seven soccer stadiums, hotels and skyscrapers, spending at least $229 billion on infrastructure, according to budget documents.

Around half of Qatar's population is employed in the construction industry.

In the years after the tournament, Qatar's population is expected to decline by about 1.2 percent year-on-year and shrink to 2.5 million by 2027, the International Monetary Fund forecasts.

READ MORE: Qatar sends 1,300 buses onto streets in World Cup transport test

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us