Remembering Sarajevo's City Hall

On August 25th, 30 years ago, Sarajevo City Hall was burned to the ground, along with 80 percent of its rich book collection. The national library was set on fire by a grenade launched by aggressors at the very beginning of the siege in 1992, and has, since, become a symbol of the indomitable culture and traditions of Bosnia and Herzegovina and of the reconstruction of the post-war state. #SarajevoCityHall