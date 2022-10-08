BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
China slams US 'weaponisation’ of technology after chip sale curbs
Beijing criticises Washington after US announces new export controls aimed at restricting China's ability to buy and manufacture high-end chips.
China slams US 'weaponisation’ of technology after chip sale curbs
"US abuses export control measures to maliciously block and suppress Chinese companies," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning. / AFP
October 8, 2022

China has criticised the latest US decision to tighten export controls that would make it harder for China to obtain and manufacture advanced computing chips, calling it a violation of international economic and trade rules that will "isolate and backfire" on the US. 

"Out of the need to maintain its sci-tech hegemony, the US abuses export control measures to maliciously block and suppress Chinese companies," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Saturday.

"It will not only damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies but also affect American companies' interests," she said.

Mao also said that the US "weaponisation and politicisation" of science and technology as well as economic and trade issues will not stop China's progress.

She was speaking after the US announced new export controls on Friday aimed at restricting China's ability to buy and manufacture high-end chips with military applications, stepping up tensions between the countries.

The US said that the export controls were added as part of ongoing efforts to protect US national security and foreign policy interests.

READ MORE:US prepares to increase restrictions on China’s chip exports

Technological rivalry 

US-China relations have deteriorated in recent years over technology and security issues.

The US has implemented a raft of measures and restrictions designed to prevent China from obtaining chip technology, while China has earmarked billions for investment into the production of semiconductors.

The tensions have impacted semiconductor companies in the US and globally which either export chips or manufacture chips in China.

Semiconductor companies such as Nvidia and AMD have seen a 40 percent decline in stock price over the past year.

"We understand the goal of ensuring national security and urge the US government to implement the rules in a targeted way—and in collaboration with international partners—to help level the playing field and mitigate unintended harm to US innovation," the Semiconductor Industry Association, which represents US semiconductor industry, said in a statement.

China has poured resources into developing supercomputing capabilities and seeks to become a world leader in Artificial Intelligence by 2030, said another Commerce Department official, Thea Kendler.

But the country "is using these capabilities to monitor, track, and surveil their own citizens, and fuel its military modernisation," Kendler said, adding that the latest actions protect US national security.

READ MORE:Why China’s big chip breakthrough has rattled the US

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us