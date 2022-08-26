August 26, 2022
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Market Movers: Euro trades at two-decade low against US dollar
The euro is trading at a two-decade low against the US dollar, with analysts predicting that the situation could worsen before the end of the year. The single currency is expected to continue sliding further, and is also being pushed down by the strengthening dollar. But what exactly does a low euro mean? We analyze winners and losers of euro’s depreciation. #Euro #Dollar #Parity
Market Movers: Euro trades at two-decade low against US dollar
Explore