Iranians persist with protests, strikes amid police crackdown
An Iranian human rights organisation said security forces were shooting at the protesters and using tear gas in two predominantly Kurdish-populated cities.
Protests in Iran over the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the country's morality police have stretched into a third week. / AP
October 8, 2022

Iranians enraged over the death of a young woman in police custody braved bullets and tear gas, a human rights group said, pressing ahead with protests against the government.

After a call for mass demonstrations on Saturday, security forces shot at protesters and used tear gas in the predominantly Kurdish-populated cities of Sanandaj and Saqez, according to the Iranian human rights group Hengaw.

In Sanandaj, capital of Kurdistan Province in northwest Iran, one man lay dead in his car while a woman screamed "shameless", according to Hengaw.

Speaking at Alzahra University in Tehran, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi recited a poem in which he equated the "rioters" with flies.

"They imagine they can achieve their evil goals in universities. Unbeknownst to them that our students and professors are alert and will not allow the enemy to realise their evil goals," said Raisi, trying to shore up support for Iran's leaders.

Widespread strikes are taking place in the cities of Saqez, Diwandareh, Mahabad and Sanandaj, said Hengaw.

Dozens killed, hundreds injured

The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini has ignited nationwide demonstrations in the country.

Amini was arrested in Tehran on September 13 for "inappropriate attire", and died three days later.

An Iranian state coroner's report denied that she had died due to blows to the head and limbs while in police custody and linked her death to pre-existing medical conditions, state media said on Friday.

Rights groups say more than 150 people have been killed, hundreds injured and thousands arrested by security forces confronting protests.

The government has described the protests as a plot by Iran's enemies including the United States, accusing armed dissidents - among others - of violence in which at least 20 members of the security forces have been reported killed.

