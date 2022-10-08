WORLD
3 MIN READ
More Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank
The deaths marked the latest confrontation that has made 2022 the deadliest year of violence in the occupied territory since 2015.
More Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank
Israel has launched frequent and often deadly raids in Jenin and other parts of the occupied West Bank in recent months. / Reuters Archive
October 8, 2022

Israeli soldiers have shot and killed two Palestinians during a military raid in the occupied West Bank. 

Earlier the Palestinian health ministry announced the killing of "a citizen by occupation (Israeli) bullets in Jenin", a flashpoint in the northern West Bank.

The announcement came shortly after the Palestinian Red Crescent said its medics had transferred a man with gunshots wounds to hospital in Jenin.

The raid occurred in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank, the site of repeated clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians, on Saturday. 

Palestinian officials said soldiers entered the camp early in the day and surrounded a house. In videos circulated on social media, exchanges of fire could be heard.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported two dead and 11 wounded, three of them critically. The official Wafa news agency said both of the people killed were 17-year-old boys.

READ MORE: Outrage as Israeli troops 'chase to death' Palestinian boy

'Executions'

The violence comes a day after two Palestinians, including a 14-year-old boy, were shot dead by Israeli forces, according to the health ministry.

The child was killed in Qalqilya, in the occupied West Bank, while the second Palestinian was killed near the city of Ramallah.

The Israeli military said its soldiers fired at a suspect who threw Molotov cocktails at troops in Qalqilya and responded to a "violent riot" outside Ramallah.

The Palestinian foreign ministry described the killings on Friday as "executions".

The Israeli army has launched frequent and often deadly raids in Jenin and other parts of the occupied West Bank in recent months. 

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed, including fighters and civilians. Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead in May while covering an Israeli raid in Jenin.

READ MORE:Israeli troops kill teens, wound dozens in Palestine's West Bank

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us