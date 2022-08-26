Yemeni children kept at home for safety despite schools reopening

The UN says more than two million children have dropped out of schools in Yemen. That's an increase of nearly half-a-million since 2015. Some families struggle to afford school, while others fear for their safety. UNICEF says displacement, teacher shortages and decaying infrastructure have worsened the problem, as the war has rendered at least one in four schools unusable. Sena Saylan has the story.