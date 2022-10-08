WORLD
5 MIN READ
Uvalde board suspends entire police force after bungled shooting response
School district in US state of Texas suspends its entire police force, pending the outcome of a probe following mass shooting in May that killed 19 students and two teachers.
Uvalde board suspends entire police force after bungled shooting response
More than a dozen officers waited for over an hour outside classrooms where the shooting was taking place and did nothing as children lay dead or dying inside. / AP Archive
October 8, 2022

Uvalde's school district has suspended its entire police force amid fresh outrage over the hesitant law enforcement response to the gunman who massacred 21 people at Robb Elementary School in the US state of Texas. 

The extraordinary move on Friday follows the revelation that the district hired a former state trooper who was among hundreds of officers who rushed to the scene of the May 24 shooting.

School leaders also put two members of the district police department on administrative leave, one of whom chose to retire instead, according to a statement released by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.

The remaining officers will be reassigned to other jobs in the district.

Police in Uvalde have been under intense scrutiny since it emerged that more than a dozen officers waited for over an hour outside classrooms where the shooting was taking place and did nothing as children lay dead or dying inside.

Uvalde school leaders' suspension of campus police operations one month into a new school year in the South Texas community underscores the sustained pressure that families of some of the 19 children and two teachers killed have kept on the district.

Uvalde families have said students in the district are not safe so long as officers who waited so long to confront and kill the gunman remain on the job.

READ MORE:Uvalde school year starts with security hiccups

School massacre 

The Uvalde school district had five campus police officers on the scene of the shooting, according to a damning report from Texas lawmakers that laid out multiple breakdowns in the response.

A total of nearly 400 officers responded, including school district police, the city’s police, county sheriff’s deputies, state police and US Border Patrol agents, among others.

The fallout on Friday is the first in Uvalde’s school police force since the district fired former police Chief Pete Arredondo in August.

He remains the only officer to have been fired from his job following one of the deadliest classroom attacks in US history.

The district said it would ask the Texas Department of Public Safety, which had already assigned dozens of troopers to the district for the school year, for additional help. 

“We are confident that staff and student safety will not be compromised during this transition,” the district said in a statement.

The statement did not specify how long campus police operations would remain suspended.

US paralysis over guns

The former DPS trooper who was hired by the district was among at least seven troopers later placed under internal investigation for her actions at Robb Elementary.

Officer Crimson Elizondo was fired on Thursday, one day after CNN first reported her hiring. 

Steve McCraw, the head of the Department of Public Safety, has called the law enforcement response to the shooting an "abject failure."

McCraw has also come under pressure as the leader of a department that had more than 90 troopers on the scene but still has the support of Republican Governor Greg Abbott.

On Thursday, after Elizondo was fired, Abbott called it a "poor decision" for the school to hire the former trooper and that it was up to the district to "own up to it."

School shootings have become a totemic reminder of the United States' paralysis over guns.

A majority of voters favour stricter controls on the use and purchase of firearms, but the country's political class has proved unwilling to respond in any meaningful way, citing a constitutional "right to bear arms."

READ MORE:Massive US rally demands changes in gun laws after recent shootings

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us