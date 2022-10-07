Israeli troops have shot dead two Palestinian teens in separate firing incidents in the occupied West Bank, Palestine's Health Ministry said.

One teen, 14, was shot in the city of Qalqilya in the northern occupied West Bank on Friday and another was killed in the village of al Mazra'a al Gharbiyah near Ramallah, the ministry said.

The Israeli military said it was conducting routine activity near Qalqilya earlier when a suspect hurled a Molotov cocktail at its forces, who responded with live fire.

In al-Gharbiyah, witnesses said Israeli soldiers opened fire at the residents during clashes with illegal Israeli settlers, killing a 17-year-old Palestinian and wounding another.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medics treated 50 people in the area northwest of Ramallah who were hit by tear gas and rubber-coated bullets or were beaten.

Palestinians gather each Friday in parts of the West Bank to protest Israel's occupation of the territory.

'Executions'

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry described the deaths as "executions".

"These crimes are part of a series of violations and field executions against our people," Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said in a statement.

It accused Israel of trying to "drag the region into a cycle of violence and an explosion of the entire arena of conflict", in a statement published by the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israel has intensified its raids in the occupied West Bank in recent months following a spate of street attacks that killed 19 people in its cities and as a general election approaches on November 1.

More than 90 Palestinians, including fighters and civilians, have been killed since January. The UN says 20 of them are minors.

Israel captured and annexed the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East war and has since then illegally stationed about 500,000 settlers there.

Peace talks between Palestine and Israel collapsed in 2014, while Israel has expanded illegal settlements in several Palestinian areas.

