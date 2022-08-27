August 27, 2022
UK consumers brace for higher energy bills
Europe is facing a winter energy crisis due to the conflict in Ukraine and a reduction in global supply. Here in the UK, people are bracing for huge increases in their domestic energy bills from October. The so-called price cap on home energy is set to take the average annual cost of heating a house to more than 4,000 dollars. TRT World Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports from London.
