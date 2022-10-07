TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Greek PM Mitsotakis lacks knowledge of protocol rules: Turkish President
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's remarks come a day after he attended the European Political Community summit in Prague, where Greek premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis was also present.
Greek PM Mitsotakis lacks knowledge of protocol rules: Turkish President
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the press after performing Friday prayer at Hz. Ali Mosque in Istanbul, Turkiye. / AA
October 7, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis lacks knowledge of protocol rules.

"Do you think the President of the Republic of Türkiye would degrade himself to such a level?" Erdogan told reporters on Friday in Istanbul when asked if there was a heated exchange with the Greek premier at a dinner for leaders attending the European Political Community in Prague.

"He (Mitsotakis) is a man who does not know the rules of the protocol. Although he was not supposed to deliver a speech in the program, I do not know from whom he received permission, he tried to respond to me," Erdogan added.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Türkiye expects EU to call on Greece for bilateral dialogue

On the latest phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan said: "He thanked for our mediation in particular and said, 'I congratulate (Türkiye) on this successful mediation'."

Asked about the F-16 deal with the US, Türkiye's president affirmed that "if the US does not meet our needs regarding the F-16, there are plenty of other countries in the world that will give us what we need."

READ MORE: Turkish President brings together Armenian and Azerbaijan leaders in Prague

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us