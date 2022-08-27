August 27, 2022
Yemeni farmers struggle to preserve local production amid rising imports
Yemen has been known as the Land of the Two Gardens, famous for the cultivation of various kinds of grapes for raisins. But Yemeni grape farmers and sellers have been struggling to preserve local production, amid rising competition of imported raisins and challenging domestic trade due to the ongoing conflict. Sena Saylan has the story.
