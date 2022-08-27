August 27, 2022
Abortions rights may be 'favourable campaign issue' for Democrats
Abortion remains one of the most divisive social, political and religious issues in the United States. Ahead of November's mid-term elections, President Joe Biden has appealed to women to help his Democratic Party keep its majority in Congress, so that access to abortion can be codified into law. Yunus Paksoy has more from Washington.
