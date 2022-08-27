August 27, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
US Justice Department releases redacted Trump search affidavit
The US Justice Department has accused Donald Trump of not only refusing to turn over highly-classified documents he took from the White House - but also preventing investigators from getting them back. On Friday, the department revealed parts of the statement it used to justify this month's search at the former president's Florida home. TRT World's Andy Roesgen reports.
