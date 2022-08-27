August 27, 2022
1M tonnes of agricultural produce shipped from Ukraine
Less than one month after resuming operations… Ukraine’s grain exports have hit an important milestone. One million tonnes of agricultural product has been shipped from three Odessa ports… thanks to a deal brokered by Turkiye and the UN. Amid talks of expanding the agreement… the United Kingdom has stepped in to try to make the grain corridor safer.
