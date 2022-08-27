Ukraine marks Independence Day six months into conflict

Here on Playback, we bring you up-to-date with the biggest stories of the week. Join us as we dive into global events around the world. This week, we’re in Ukraine as the country marks its Independence Day with muted commemorations, while missiles continue to bombard other regions. We take a look at ‘Euphrates Shield,’ Türkiye's first anti-terror operation in Syria targeting the Daesh and YPG terror groups launched six years ago. Meanwhile in Pakistan, former prime minister Imran Khan has been granted bail by the Islamabad High Court as he faces terrorism charges. And finally, we go to Japan to have a look at the multi-million dollar plastic food industry, which creates samples that look more mouth-watering than the real things.