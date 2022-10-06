WORLD
3 MIN READ
Amnesty: Children among dozens killed in Iran crackdown in Zahedan
The security forces fired "live ammunition, metal pellets and teargas" at protesters when a group of people gathered for a protest outside a police station in Zahedan, says Amnesty International.
Amnesty: Children among dozens killed in Iran crackdown in Zahedan
Iranian officials have characterised the unrest as attacks by "extremists" on police stations that left five members of the Revolutionary Guard dead. / Reuters Archive
October 6, 2022

At least 82 people have been killed by Iranian security forces in the city of Zahedan in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province since protests erupted there on September 30, Amnesty International said. 

In a violent crackdown after Friday prayers on September 30, security forces killed at least 66 people, including children, Amnesty said on Thursday.

Since then, 16 people have been killed in an ongoing clampdown on protests, it added, warning the real toll is likely to be even higher.

With Iran already convulsed by protests over the death of Mahsa Amini who had been arrested by the Tehran police, the protests in Zahedan were triggered by anger over the reported rape of a teenage girl by a police commander in the region.

Amnesty said that security forces fired "live ammunition, metal pellets and teargas" at protesters, bystanders and worshippers when a group of people gathered for a protest outside a police station after Friday prayers on September 30 in Zahedan.

READ MORE:Foreigners detained in Iran as protests continue over Amini's death

'Intent to kill or seriously harm'

"Evidence gathered by Amnesty International shows that the majority of victims were shot in the head, heart, neck and torso, revealing a clear intent to kill or seriously harm."

It added that the firing had come from the "police station rooftop". 

At least three children were killed on September 30, it added.

READ MORE: Scores killed in Iran's Mahsa Amini protests – rights group

Iranian officials have characterised the unrest as attacks by "extremists" on police stations that left five members of the Revolutionary Guard dead.

But Amnesty said that beyond "a minority" of protesters throwing stones towards the police station, it had found "no evidence" the conduct of protesters posed a serious threat to security forces.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us