August 28, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Women field workers sought out for Türkiye's harvest season
Around 70% of the all the world's hazelnuts are produced in Turkiye, and from here, they're exported globally. That means that when harvest time comes around, plenty of extra hands are needed to harvest roughly 800 thousand tonnes of nuts from trees and onto trucks. Naim Ongoren tells us why hazelnut-growing regions need women for the harvests.
Women field workers sought out for Türkiye's harvest season
Explore