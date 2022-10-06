TÜRKİYE
Türkiye names new ambassadors to Israel and other missions abroad
Türkiye and Israel have agreed to restore full diplomatic ties and reappoint ambassadors and consuls general after a four-year hiatus.
Sakir Ozkan Torunlar has been named Türkiye's envoy to Israel. / AA Archive
October 6, 2022

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has appointed a host of new ambassadors at Türkiye's missions abroad, diplomatic sources said.

Amid the normalisation of ties between Türkiye and Israel, Sakir Ozkan Torunlar was named the new Turkish ambassador to Tel Aviv on Thursday.

Last month, the Israeli government approved the appointment of Irit Lillian as Israel's new ambassador to Türkiye.

In August, Türkiye and Israel agreed to restore full diplomatic ties and reappoint ambassadors and consuls general after a four-year hiatus.

READ MORE: Türkiye's Erdogan hosts Israeli PM Lapid in New York

Additionally, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal has been named Türkiye’s new ambassador to the UN.

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakci, who is also the director for EU Affairs at the ministry, has been named the country's new ambassador to the EU.

Zeki Levent Gumrukcu, who heads the ministry’s Directorate-General for the Americas, has been named ambassador to NATO.

Koray Ertas, a special adviser to Cavusoglu, has been appointed ambassador in London, while Cagatay Erciyes became the new ambassador to Athens.

Selcuk Unal, the ministry’s director-general for Syria, became the new ambassador to The Hague in the Netherlands, while Nur Sagman was named Türkiye's ambassador to Dakar, Senegal.

Also, Murat Karagoz, director-general for information at the ministry, was named ambassador in Lisbon, Portugal, and Erdem Ozan was named ambassador to Amman, Jordan.

Ufuk Ulutas, head of the ministry’s Center for Strategic Research, has been appointed ambassador to the Vatican, while Cenk Uraz was appointed Türkiye's ambassador in the East African nation of Djibouti.

Other ambassadorial appointments include: Omur Budak to Buenos Aires; Baris Tantekin to Vilnius, Lithuania; Gulin Dinc to Oslo, Norway; Berk Baran to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Erdeniz Sen to Valletta, Malta; Engin Yurur to Luxembourg; Ufuk Gezer to Canberra, Australia; and Baris Kalkavan to Podgorica, Montenegro.

In addition, Mustafa Kapucu was posted as ambassador to Astana, Kazakhstan; Halil Ibrahim Akca to Brasilia, Brazil; Fatih Ak to Kampala, Uganda; Hicabi Kirlangic to Tehran, Iran; Ozgur Kivanc Altan to Bucharest, Romania; and Mesut Koc to Cotonou, Benin.

READ MORE: Israel appoints Irit Lillian as new ambassador to Türkiye

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
