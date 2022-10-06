WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mexico attack leaves over a dozen dead, including mayor
Deadly attack takes place in remote Totolapan town in Guerrero state, officials say.
Mexico attack leaves over a dozen dead, including mayor
Totolapan is in Tierra Caliente, one of Mexico's most conflictive areas, disputed by multiple drug trafficking gangs. / TRTWorld
October 6, 2022

A gunfight in southern Mexico has left at least 18 people dead, including the mayor of a town, authorities said.

Prosecutor Milenoio Sandra Luz Valdovinos said on Wednesday the attack happened in Totolapan in the state of Guerrero. 

Two others were wounded, she said.

The remote township is in Tierra Caliente, one of Mexico's most conflictive areas, disputed by multiple drug trafficking gangs.

Separately, a state lawmaker was shot to death in the neighboring state of Morelos.

While attacks on public officials are not uncommon in Mexico, these come at a time when the security strategy of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is being sharply debated.

The president has placed a tremendous responsibility on the armed forces rather than civilian police for reining in Mexico’s persistently high levels of violence.

In 2016, Totolapan locals fed up with abductions by the local gang "Los Tequileros," kidnapped the gang leader's mother to leverage the release of others.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us