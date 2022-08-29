August 29, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
CIA-trained 'war criminals' given first ride out of Afghanistan
As the US hastily withdrew from Afghanistan a year ago, it prioritised the evacuation of CIA-trained Afghan units, including the Shaheen Force, which is accused of war crimes. TRT World can confirm that its members are now in the US. Soraya Lennie travelled to Paktika province to find survivors of one raid. They say the soldiers should face trial.
CIA-trained 'war criminals' given first ride out of Afghanistan
Explore