Ankara has recorded its protest with Sweden, whose public broadcaster had aired content insulting Türkiye and its president.

The Nordic country's ambassador to Ankara, Staffan Herrstrom, was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, which lodged its protest over the incident, diplomatic sources said on Wednesday.

The ministry stressed that the impertinence, as well as the ugly remarks and visuals, on Sweden's public TV network against Türkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan were "unacceptable and cannot be deemed as press freedom."

Sweden's public TV network SVT recently interviewed a member of the PKK terrorist organisation and broadcast propaganda against the country, which has dealt with the group's terror campaign for more than 35 years.

The PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

