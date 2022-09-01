Ukraine 6 months: What's next?

August 24, Ukraine's Independence day, marked exactly six months since Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine. The first 180 days has seen 13 million people displaced, cities levelled and thousands have perished. What Vladimir Putin called his special military operation has been bogged down by dogged resistance. What's next? GUESTS: Illia Ponomarenko Defence Reporter at The Kyiv Independent Peter Zalmayev Director at the Eurasia Democracy Initiative Olexiy Haran Professor of Comparative Politics