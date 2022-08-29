How is Pakistan coping with floods that have displaced millions?

Pakistani Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman says a third of the country is 'under water right now'. Pakistan's leaders are calling for international help, with the death toll from catastrophic flooding in the last six weeks exceeding 1,000. Areej Aka from the Edhi Foundation explains how the country is dealing with the floods. #PakistanFloods #Balochistan #peshawar