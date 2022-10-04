TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan: Greece seeking US help against Türkiye won't stop Ankara
President Erdogan criticises Greece's policy of illegal refugee pushbacks and its hostile approach toward Ankara, vowing Türkiye will "do what is necessary."
Erdogan: Greece seeking US help against Türkiye won't stop Ankara
"Our frigates are reaching them and saving them from the sea. Because we are Muslims and we are fulfilling the requirements of our religion," says President Erdogan. / AA
October 4, 2022

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised Greece's prime minister for seeking help from the US against Türkiye, saying "we will always do what is necessary."

Speaking at an event in the capital Ankara on Tuesday, the Turkish leader pointed out Athens' policy of deadly pushback against refugees.

"We are seeing how they [Greek coast guards] bury those poor people in the seas in Aegean, Mediterranean from the Greek ferries. Does the world voice about that? No. Our frigates are reaching them and saving them from the sea. Because we are Muslims and we are fulfilling the requirements of our religion," Erdogan said. 

The Turkish president highlighted the Greek government's hostile approach toward Türkiye. 

"Greek Prime Minister [Kyriakos Mitsotakis] is asking for help from the US. Against what? Against Türkiye. Whatever you do, we will always do what is necessary, we are ready to do it," Erdogan said.

READ MORE: Turkish drone records fresh Greek pushback of migrants in Aegean Sea

Deadly pushbacks

Human rights groups and media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities. 

Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable refugees, including women and children. 

European Union has remained silent against Athens' pushback policy. Frontex, which facilitates border patrol coordination in Europe, appears to turn a blind eye to Greece's practices in the region. 

Videos and witnesses have exposed how Greek border guards beat refugees, take their money and leave them naked in the winter. 

On September 28, multiple news outlets, citing PM Mitsotakis, said Greece is confident about the support from the US and European Union against Türkiye.

READ MORE: EU border agency 'covered up' Greek pushbacks

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us