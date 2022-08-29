August 29, 2022
WORLD
Sadr supporters storm government complex, Baghdad under curfew
We begin this hour in Iraq, where eight people have been killed after hundreds of supporters of Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr stormed the government complex. The influential Shia leader announced his withdrawal from politics earlier on Monday. Security forces have now set a nationwide curfew while the country remains politically deadlocked. Yasin Eken has the details.
