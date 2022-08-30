Death toll rises to 30 as heavy gunfire rocks Baghdad’s Green Zone

At least 30 people have died in Baghdad after violence broke out following the news powerful Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr would step aside from politics. 350 others have been injured after his supporters stormed parliament. Ahmed Rushdi from the House of Iraqi Expertise Foundation weighs in on the latest violence in the Iraqi capital. #MuqtadaalSadr #Iraq #Baghdad