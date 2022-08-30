August 30, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Witnesses say US-trained forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan
It’s been a year since the US withdrew from Afghanistan. In the race to evacuate civilians and Afghan allies Washington prioritised the relocation of CIA-trained Afghan Special Forces, but many have been accused of war crimes. Former Afghan diplomat Omar Samad talks to TRT World about these allegations. #warcrimes #Afghanistan #UStroops
Witnesses say US-trained forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan
Explore