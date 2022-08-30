Oil investors grapple with prospects of OPEC supply cuts and fears of weaker demand

Oil prices settled up more than 4%, extending last week's gain, as potential OPEC+ output cuts and conflict in Libya helped to offset a strong US dollar and a dire outlook for US growth. For more, we are joined by Craig Erlam, who is a senior market analyst at OANDA.