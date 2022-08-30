Pakistan floods: Interview with chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society

Officials in Pakistan have said this year's severe monsoon rains will cost the country's economy at least $10B. The National Disaster Management Authority says more than3, 000 kilometers of roads and over 160 bridges have been damaged by floods, making the aid effort even more challenging. Abrar-ul-Haq from the Pakistan Red Crescent Society weighs in. #PakistanFloods #Balochistan #peshawar