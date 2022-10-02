TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, Libya to discuss bilateral, regional issues in high-level visit
Top Turkish officials are scheduled to meet Libyan officials in the war-ravaged African country that sees much regional turmoil.
Libya's Deputy Prime Minister Ramadan Abu Janah visited Türkiye in August, where he had high-level talks in the capital Ankara. / AA Archive
October 2, 2022

A high-level Turkish delegation will pay an official visit to Libya on Monday at the behest of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The delegation will include Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, Trade Minister Mehmet Mus, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin, the ministry said.

“During the visit, the political transition process in Libya and in this context the issue of elections will be discussed, bilateral relations including cooperation on military training will be reviewed and views on regional matters will be exchanged,” it added.

In August, the capital Tripoli saw deadly clashes between forces backing Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh and those loyal to his rival Fathi Bashagha, who was appointed by the Tobruk-based parliament as prime minister.

The violence, the worst since a ceasefire in 2020, came amid military buildups by forces affiliated with Dbeibeh and Bashagha, as both figures claim power and authority in the North African country.

SOURCE:AA
