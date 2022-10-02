WORLD
3 MIN READ
Gas is no longer leaking from Nord Stream pipeline system – Denmark
The four leaks detected on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines started tit for tat accusations between Russia and the US.
Gas is no longer leaking from Nord Stream pipeline system – Denmark
Undersea blasts that damaged the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines this week have led to huge methane leaks. / Reuters
October 2, 2022

Denmark says that the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline system has stopped leaking, a day after officials said that gas coming out of the ruptured Nord Stream 2 appears to have stopped. 

This means that gas is no longer bubbling out of the multiple leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipeline systems, which had sent governments searching for the culprit behind the raptures. 

“The Nord Stream AG company has informed the Danish Energy Agency that a stable pressure now appears to have been achieved on the two Nord Stream 1 pipelines," the Danish agency tweeted on Sunday.

"This indicates that the blowout of gas from the last two leaks has now also been completed.”

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday that it was technically possible to restore the ruptured offshore infrastructure of Nord Stream pipelines, the Russian state-owned TASS news agency reported.

"There have never been such incidents. Of course, there are technical possibilities to restore the infrastructure, it takes time and appropriate funds. I am sure that appropriate possibilities will be found," he said.

READ MORE:Nord Stream 2 gas leak stops

Methane leaks

A total of four leaks were discovered on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea near Denmark and Sweden last week.

While neither pipeline was in use at the time of the suspected blasts, they were filled with gas that has been spewing out and bubbling to the surface of the Baltic Sea since Monday.

The Nord Stream pipelines were built to transport Russian gas to Europe. 

Moreover, the undersea blasts that damaged the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines this week have led to huge methane leaks.

Nordic investigators said the blasts have involved several hundred pounds of explosives.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of sabotaging the Russia-built pipelines, a charge vehemently denied by the United States and its allies.

The US-Russia clashes continued later at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in New York called by Russia on the pipelines attacks.

Norwegian researchers also published a map projecting that a huge plume of methane from the damaged pipelines will travel over large swaths of the Nordic region.

READ MORE:Germany, Denmark, Sweden form unit to probe pipeline blasts

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us