Why did Myanmar arrest former UK ambassador and her husband?
The United Kingdom's former ambassador to Myanmar and her husband are scheduled to walk into a courtroom and stand trial over alleged violations of immigration law. Their crimes are seen as relatively mild. But the timing of their arrests is glaring. Britain just announced another round of sanctions against the military junta, which took power in a coup last year. So is their arrest a ploy to turn them into political pawns? And are Britain's actions against Myanmar's military junta backfiring? Guests: Htwe Htwe Thein Associate Professor of International Business at Curtin University Phil Robertson Deputy Asia Director for Human Rights Watch Ben Harris-Quinney Chairman of Conservative Think Tank The Bow Group
August 30, 2022
