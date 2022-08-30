WORLD
UAE Restores Full Diplomatic Ties With Iran
Six years ago, the UAE and Kuwait downgraded ties with their bigger neighbor Iran to support Saudi Arabia. With no ambassadors, and minimal contact, Iran's isolation and hostility towards its Gulf neighbors grew. Added to that was the US' maximum pressure campaign on Tehran and the war in Yemen. But now regional tensions are easing, as the UAE moves to restore full diplomatic ties with Iran. Relations took a hit back in 2016, after Iranian protesters attacked Saudi diplomatic missions. The unrest was sparked by Riyadh's execution of a prominent Shia scholar. The Gulf states and Iran have been at odds for years. From supporting opposite sides in the war in Yemen, to suspicions over Tehran's nuclear program. But the reappointment of ambassadors from the UAE and Kuwait, together with talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, have lowered tensions. The diplomatic overtures also follow a wider regional realignment that has seen Türkiye improve its own ties with Israel and the Gulf states. Guests: Sara Bazoobandi Research Fellow at GIGA Ahmet Uysal Director at ORSAM
UAE Restores Full Diplomatic Ties With Iran
August 30, 2022
