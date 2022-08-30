WORLD
Sadr supporters disperse after two days of deadly clashes
Two days of violent clashes in Baghdad's Green Zone came to a sudden end-- after Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr simply went on television, and emphatically ordered his supporters to go home. At least 30 people were killed, and 350 others hurt, after his followers stormed the government complex Monday, following his announcement that he was quitting politics. The clashes continued, despite a nationwide curfew. Some men were even seen firing rocket launchers and assault rifles. Iran has closed its border with Iraq, and both Kuwait and Turkiye have issued travel alerts. In his televised address, al Sadr called for calm, insisting killing people won't solve the country's corruption problems. Claire Herriot reports.
August 30, 2022
