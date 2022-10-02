WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bosnia begins voting in presidential, parliamentary elections
Nearly 3.4 million people are eligible to vote for new Bosniak, Croat and Serb members of the country's inter-ethnic presidency as well as deputies in the national, regional and cantonal assemblies.
Bosnia begins voting in presidential, parliamentary elections
A total of nine candidates will compete in the election for the Bosniak, Serb, and Croat members of the Presidential Council / AP
October 2, 2022

Voters in Bosnia and Herzegovina have headed to the polls for general elections.

Polls opened at 7:00 am local time (0500 GMT) on Sunday and will close at 7 pm local (1700 GMT).

The first official results are expected at midnight (2200 GMT).

People are casting ballots in a dizzying number of contests, including for the three members of Bosnia's tripartite presidency, the deputies of the central parliament and a string of local races.

Bosnia Herzegovina's political structure is often dubbed as one of the most complicated in the world.

A total of nine candidates will compete in the election for the Bosniak, Serb, and Croat members of the Presidential Council.

This is the least number of candidates since 2002 when the four-year mandate was introduced.

That year, a total of 35 candidates competed for membership, with the number rapidly falling with each election since then.

Who's running?

This year, Bakir Izetbegovic, leader of the largest Bosniak (Bosnian Muslim) Party of Democratic Action (SDA) is running for the Bosniak presidency member. 

He is seen in a tight race with Denis Becirovic of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) , whose bid is supported by 11 civic-oriented opposition parties.

With little to no polling data available, analysts say incumbents that have dominated the political scene are likely to win many of the races.

READ MORE: Understanding Croatia's anti-Bosnia agenda

But some polls have suggested that separatist pro-Russian leader Milorad Dodik, who is running for the Serb Republic's president, is facing strong competition from opposition economist Jelena Trivic.

The Croat parties have warned they may block the formation of government after the vote if moderate Zeljko Komsic wins the job of the Croat presidency member. 

They say his victory could only be based on votes by majority Bosniaks and that they will not regard him as the legitimate Croat representative. 

Dayton Agreement

The Balkan state has been governed by an administrative system created by the 1995 Dayton Agreement that succeeded in ending the war in the 1990s but largely failed in providing a framework for the country's political development.

Bosnia remains partitioned between a Serb entity - the Republika Srpska (RS) - and a Muslim-Croat federation connected by a central government.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us