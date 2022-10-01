WORLD
Türkiye's 13th 'Kindness Train' sets off for flood-hit Pakistan
The train is loaded with 554 tons of relief supplies and is expected to reach Pakistan's capital Islamabad in about two weeks.
The cargo will raise the total aid carried to the disaster-hit country this month by rail alone to roughly 7,290 tons. / AA
October 1, 2022

Türkiye's 13th "Kindness Train" has set off for Pakistan with aid for the victims of catastrophic floods that have submerged one-third of the South Asian country.

The train, which left the capital Ankara on Saturday, is carrying 554 tons of disaster relief supplies, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD) said in a statement.

Expected to reach Pakistan's capital Islamabad in about two weeks, the train's cargo will raise the total aid carried to the disaster-hit country this month by rail alone to roughly 7,290 tons.

The shipment was ordered by Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and under AFAD's coordination.

One-third underwater

The number of casualties from flood-related incidents since mid-June stands at 1,576, according to Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority.

Some 803,400 houses have been completely destroyed, while over 1.21 million houses are partially damaged. 

The floods have displaced hundreds of thousands of people who are living in tents.

The monsoon season in Pakistan, like in other countries in the region, usually results in heavy rains, but this year has been the wettest since 1961.

