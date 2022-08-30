Kiev launches counteroffensive in the south of the country

Ukraine's military says it's destroyed key Russian control points and broken through their lines, in a long-awaited counteroffensive in the southern Kherson province. It's reported they've recaptured at least four villages, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Russian troops to flee. It follows weeks of Ukrainian attacks aimed at cutting off Russian forces in the southern region, which has been controlled by Moscow since March. But as Sarah Morice reports, Russia says Ukraine has suffered heavy casualties.