What will Mikhail Gorbachev be remembered for?

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last president of the Soviet Union, has died at the age of 91. Gorbachev was instrumental in ending the Cold War, but his plans to change the Soviet Union's political system and economy led to its break-up. Historian Gilbert Doctorow weighs in on his legacy. #MikhailGorbachev #Russia #detente