Power prices in Europe hit record highs

Power prices in Europe continue to hit record highs, and as winter approaches, authorities are warning of a full-blown crisis. Already, protests have erupted in many of the world's richest nations as consumers struggle to absorb the increases. Aura Sabadus, senior energy market journalist, unpacks whether this energy crisis exposes the limitations of Europe’s energy market structure. #EnergyPrices #Europe #Ukrainewar