TÜRKİYE
Turkish intelligence arrests 18 Daesh terrorists in northern Syria
During interrogation, the terrorists admitted that they did intensive reconnaissance on Turkish Armed Forces bases and Turkish institutions in northern Syria.
In addition to the captured terrorists, many explosives, weapons and ammunition have also seized. / AA
September 30, 2022

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) has captured 18 Daesh terrorists, along with one dead, in northern Syria, security sources have said.

During the operations, in addition to the captured terrorists, many explosives, weapons and ammunition were also seized sources said on Friday.

The Daesh terror group reportedly formed a special cell to mount high-profile attacks on Turkish institutions in northern Syria, especially against Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) soldiers on a counter-terrorist operation, said the sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

With MIT support, local security forces affiliated with the opposition Free Syrian Army carried out operations in the areas of Türkiye’s counter-terrorist operations Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring.

The captured terrorists also admitted that they did intense reconnaissance on Turkish bases and Turkish institutions in Syria, followed the daily routines of Turkish army vehicles in Syria, and launched four attempted attacks on those vehicles in August and September.

READ MORE: Türkiye neutralises 7 PKK/YPG terrorists within, beyond borders

Operations at home and abroad

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Türkiye launched operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks, including several counter-terrorist operations such as Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

READ MORE: Erdogan: Türkiye leading determined, far-reaching anti-Daesh operations

SOURCE:AA
