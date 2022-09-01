More than 16% of Turkish applicants denied Schengen visa in 2021

Schengen visa rejections for Turkish citizens to European countries have tripled in the past decade. Last year, more than 16-percent of applicants from Turkiye were denied a visa. This is according to a report submitted by a Turkish lawmaker to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. Hilal Uzun explains. #Schengen #Türkiye #Europe