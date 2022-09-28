WORLD
2 MIN READ
Two Ugandan army helicopters crash in eastern DRC, several killed
Uganda sent troops to its central African neighbour in December to help fight a violent rebel group known as the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).
Two Ugandan army helicopters crash in eastern DRC, several killed
UPDF spokesperson confirmed one helicopter crash and said "there were fatalities, but I don't have any extra details at the moment".
September 28, 2022

At least 22 people have been killed when two Ugandan military helicopters crashed in east Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

"The [Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF)] have not yet told us the circumstances of the crash," an army spokesperson said on Wednesday without providing further detail.

Uganda sent troops to its central African neighbour in December to help fight a violent rebel group known as the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

UPDF spokesperson Felix Kulayigye confirmed one helicopter crash and said "there were fatalities, but I don't have any extra details at the moment".

The ADF is among several militias wrangling over land and resources in DRC's mineral-rich east over the past decade, a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions.

READ MORE: More than a dozen people dead in eastern DRC violence

READ MORE: Support for armed groups, militias in DRC must 'cease': US

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us