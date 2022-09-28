TÜRKİYE
Erdogan, Zelenskyy discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict over phone
Russia, Ukraine can reach a deal on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant through Turkish mediation, Türkiye's President Erdogan tells his Ukrainian counterpart Zelenskyy.
The Turkish leader reiterates Ankara’s readiness to take any steps to help end the Russia-Ukraine conflict through peaceful means. / AA Archive
September 28, 2022

The Turkish and Ukrainian leaders have discussed the latest developments in Russia's offensive on Ukraine during a phone call.

According to a statement by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that a deal on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant could be reached through Turkish mediation between Kiev and Moscow, just like the Istanbul grain deal brokered by Türkiye and the UN.

Erdogan also expressed pleasure over the successful prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia last week.

The Turkish leader reiterated Ankara’s readiness to take any steps to help end the Russia-Ukraine conflict through peaceful means, saying that referendums held in Russian-controlled Ukrainian territories would hamper such diplomatic efforts.

Ukraine’s separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk and Russian-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson held referendums on joining Russia on September 23-27.

The polls have been widely condemned by the international community, with European nations and the US calling them "sham" and saying they will not be recognised.

SOURCE:AA
