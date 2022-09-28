TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Terrorist attack in southern Türkiye will not go unanswered: Hulusi Akar
When the time comes, necessary actions will be taken to destroy the infrastructure and superstructure of those who carried out these attacks, the Turkish defence minister says.
Terrorist attack in southern Türkiye will not go unanswered: Hulusi Akar
Akar has also reiterated Türkiye’s call to resolve the recent problems with Greece through peaceful ways. / AA
September 28, 2022

The Turkish defence minister has slammed a recent terrorist attack on a police housing unit in Türkiye's southern Mersin province, saying it would not go unanswered.

"We have the information that treacherous terrorists and scoundrels, who could not stand against Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq and Syria, organised these attacks in Syria,” Hulusi Akar told a Veterans Day event in the capital Ankara on Wednesday.

When the time comes, necessary actions will be taken to destroy the infrastructure and superstructure of those who carried out these attacks, said Akar.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu confirmed early Tuesday that a police officer was killed and another injured in a terrorist attack on a police housing unit in Mersin.

The terrorists, who were wounded in the shootout, killed themselves by detonating explosives hidden in their backpacks after noticing they could not escape.

Soylu said they were members of the PKK terror group.

READ MORE: Türkiye neutralises 7 PKK/YPG terrorists within, beyond borders

Greece’s provocations

On Greece’s recent provocations against Türkiye in the Aegean Sea, Akar said: "We have given the necessary response to all kinds of unfair and unlawful attitudes and actions of Greece, on the field and at the table, in accordance with the principle of reciprocity, and it should be known that we will do so in the future."

Akar reiterated Türkiye’s call on Greece to resolve the recent problems between the two countries through peaceful ways in accordance with international law, as part of good neighbourly relations and mutual dialogue.

READ MORE: Why is Greece playing host to PKK terrorists?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us