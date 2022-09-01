US restricts sale of high-tech computer chips to Chinese firms

Shares in American semiconductor makers have fallen, due to fresh restrictions by Washington on the sale of hi-tech components to China. Investors in chip designer Nvidia have lost more than 6%, while rival AMD saw its stock price fall almost 4%.Ava Trade’s chief market analyst, Naeem Aslam weighs in from London. #USChina #AIChips #TradeWars