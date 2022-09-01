Is the IMF loan to Sri Lanka a saviour or a band-aid?

Sri Lanka has struck a deal with the International Monetary Fund. It's meant to set out a path to help the country escape its worst economic crisis since independence. The IMF will provide $2.9B over the next four years to help it pay back its creditors. Most of the money is owed to India and China. Ahilan Kadirgama from the University of Jaffna explains. #SriLanka #IMF #bailout