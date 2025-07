How is the situation in flood-hit Pakistan?

Southern Pakistan bracing for more flooding on Thursday as a surge of water flows down the Indus river compounding the situation in a country a third of which is already inundated by a natural disaster. Rana Jawad Asghar, CEO of Global Health Strategists and Implementers has more on the situation in the flood-hit nation. #IndusRiver #Sindhu #PakistanFloods