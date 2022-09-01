September 1, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Russia, US and the West battle for influence over Ukraine
Former leader of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev, who passed away this week, became a symbol of an era, and of the Cold War itself. Which he was credited with ending, and ushering in a new age of cooperation between a modern Russia and the West. But just over 30 years later, tensions are again at a dangerous high. So what does that mean for the world?
Russia, US and the West battle for influence over Ukraine
Explore